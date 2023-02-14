Listen to Lana Del Rey’s sprawling new single ‘A&W’

Lana Del Rey has released new song ‘A&W’, the second single from her forthcoming ninth album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ – listen to it below.

The track, which runs at seven minutes and 13 seconds long, is co-written and co-produced by Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff and follows the album’s title track, released back in December.

“Call ’em up, come in to my bedroom / Ended up, we fuck on the hotel floor / It’s not about having someone to love me anymore / This is the experience of being an American whore,” she sings atop a climbing piano and string arrangement.

The track intensifies in tempo and volume as it progresses, building to an erratic rhythm section with distorted vocals. “Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy ride,” she sings. “Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high.”

Listen to the song below.

The full album is due out March 24 – having been pushed back from its original March 10 release – and will feature collaborations with Father John Misty and Tommy Genesis. You can check out the artwork and full tracklist here.

Elsewhere, it was recently revealed that track 13 on the album, ‘Margaret (feat. Bleachers)’, is dedicated to Antonoff’s fiancée, the actor Margaret Qualley.

Del Rey revealed the dedication in a new cover feature with Interview Magazine, for which she was interviewed by Billie Eilish.

When asked how long the new album had been finished for, Del Rey replied: “September 2022 was the very last song I wrote. It’s a song called ‘Margaret,’ about Jack Antonoff’s fiancée [Margaret Qualley].

“I was like, ‘You know what? I want to write a song for him.’ It lands right in the middle of the album. It’s funny, this album felt totally effortless. When I did Norman Fucking Rockwell! it was about world-building, whereas this was straight vibing.”

Check out the complete tracklisting for ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ below:

1. ‘The Grants’

2. ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

3. ‘Sweet’

4. ‘AW’

5. ‘Judah Smith Interlude’

6. ‘Candy Necklace’

7. ‘Jon Batiste Interlude’

8. ‘Kintsugi’

9. ‘Fingertips’

10. ‘Paris, Texas’

11. ‘Grandfather Please Stand On The Shoulders Of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing’

12. ‘Let The Light In (feat. Father John Misty)’

13. ‘Margaret (feat. Bleachers)’

14. ‘Fishtail’

15. ‘Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)’

16. ‘Taco Truck x VB’