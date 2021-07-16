Listen to Leanne & Naara’s new R&B-inflected single ‘Anticipation’

Filipino singer-songwriter duo Leanne & Naara have released their new single, ‘Anticipation’.

The R&B-inflected ‘Anticipation’ boasts fluttery vocal runs by Leanne Mamonong and Naara Acueza, faithfully capturing the giddy euphoria of puppy love through lyrics like “I ain’t wasting any more time / I got to see you” and “Got me losing my mind / Over all this excitement”.

Listen to Leanne & Naara’s new single below.

The song also marks the duo’s first collaboration with Filipino-Canadian producer August Rio, who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, BTS, and more.

‘Anticipation’ serves as the duo’s first piece of new material since their debut album ‘Daybreak’ was released in November last year. Following the release of ‘Daybreak’, the duo’s track ‘Prayers’ received the remix treatment by electronic producer Crwns.

Leanne & Naara recently performed ‘Who’s Gonna Love You’, off the ‘Daybreak’ album, live on the Wish 107.5 Bus. The performance – uploaded earlier this week (July 14) – sees the duo flesh out the track with a full band.

Earlier this year, Leanne & Naara performed at the 6th Wish Music Awards, where the duo clinched the award for Song Collaboration of the Year for ‘Habangbuhay’, with Noel Cabangon.