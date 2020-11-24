Watch Leanne & Naara cover songs by BTS and BLACKPINK

Filipino singer-songwriter duo Leanne & Naara have shared covers of hit songs by BTS and BLACKPINK.

Leanne Mamonong sang a soulful version of BTS’ ‘Dynamite’, the K-pop group’s first all-English song. Meanwhile, Naara Joacueza uploaded a split-screen video where she sang both BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s parts in ‘Ice Cream’. Both covers were produced by Brian Lotho.

Watch their covers below.

Both K-pop singles were released in August and broke YouTube debut records for their respective music videos. BTS raked in 100million views in the first 24 hours, while BLACKPINK garnered 79.08million views.

The duo have released covers in the past, like ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and Nina’s ‘Someday’, which can be streamed on Spotify. They also regularly post on their personal Instagram accounts.

Leanne & Naara are set to release their debut album ‘Daybreak’ this Friday, November 27. They have released two singles from the album: ‘Keeping Me Up’ and ‘Who’s Gonna Love You’ – both have music videos up on YouTube. Watch them below.

In a press statement, Joacueza explained that Leanne & Naara are moving towards a more “pop, indie, soul and R&B” sound for their album.

“This time we didn’t box our sound into one genre,” she said. “We really hope they’ll enjoy and love listening to it as much as we do.”