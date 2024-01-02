Listen to Lemon Twigs’ Beach Boys inspired new single ‘My Golden Years’

The Lemon Twigs have shared their nostalgic new track ‘My Golden Years’ – Check it out below.

Inspired by the iconic American rock band, The Beach Boys, ‘My Golden Years’ reflects on highlights and moments of life with the band signing: “And in the blink of an eye / I watch these golden years fly by.” According to a press release, the song aims “to pick up where The Beach Boys left off, with the single’s harmonies and shimmering 12-string textures of The Byrds“.

Speaking of the song, the Lemon Twigs’ brother duo – Brian and Michael D’Addario – said: “’My Golden Years’ is about making every minute count and living up to your potential.

“In that sense I think that people like Mark Ruffalo or people who hike might like the song. Or it could be good while you’re working out.”

Directed by Ambar Navarro, the accompanying music video features sun-drenched shots filmed across Los Angeles of the band traversing through moments of mischief and open fields.

“‘The “My Golden Years’ video is about looking back at the good old days, and the highs and lows of trying to make it as a band,” said Navarro.

She continued: “We wanted to incorporate situations like being broke and getting kicked out while being playful and humorous about it. When you’re trying to make it as an artist there’s this vulnerability of putting yourself out to constant rejection that can be tough, but the band finds their full peace and freedom in performing in an open field.”

The song marks the band’s first release of 2024 and follows their 2023 LP ‘Everything Harmony’. In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “‘Everything Harmony’ plays like the next progression from their promising debut, and what stood out about them then is what stands out about them now. With their fourth album, The Lemon Twigs have honed in on their ability to not just lift from the past but transmute what inspires them into something imaginative and new.”