Listen to lewloh’s new melancholic acoustic single, ‘Let Me Let You Go’

Singaporean singer-songwriter lewloh has released his latest single, ‘Let Me Let You Go’.

Released onto streaming platforms today (May 27) via Where Are The Fruits, the short acoustic track sees the musician enlist his friends and fellow musicians Ariyel, Emily Sangder, Casey Lee Williams and Joshua Evan Lee for choir vocals.

On the melancholic single, the group sing about recovering from a failed relationship and seeking a former partner’s permission to move on. “I can’t forget you / So let me let you go,” lewloh and friends sing.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Let Me Let You Go’ below.

The song was written among the group of friends in Boston before the pandemic. In a statement, lewloh described the song as “our last triumph – knowing that it would be a long while until we would get to meet together as a group again. I wanted to encapsulate the magic from that night, and retain the sound of honest collaboration between genuine friends”.

lewloh hopes the song – his first since the release of his 2021 album ‘michigan/missinghim’ – will play a key role in his musical and personal journey moving forward.

“‘michigan/missinghim’ was a story about second love – and maybe in releasing ‘Let Me Let You Go’, it will help to create new space for my next lover to come into my life and become the centerpiece muse for my next album,” he said.

‘michigan/missinghim’ – which featured previously released singles ‘Summer Boy’ and ‘Cold These Days’ – was lewloh’s sophomore album, following his 2017 debut album ‘Lullacry’, which he released under the moniker Lew.

Advertisement

The following year, the Singaporean artist dropped two EPs – ‘ENFJ’ and ‘There’s Something In My Eye’ – before rebranding himself as lewloh. He released the five-track EP ‘Red Flags’ in 2019 under his new alias.