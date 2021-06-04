Listen to lewloh’s poignant new single, ‘Cold These Days’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Lewloh has dropped his latest single, ‘Cold These Days’.

The track premiered on streaming services today (June 4). It is the second of three singles leading up to his upcoming album ‘michigan/missinghim’, the first being April’s ‘Summer Boy’.

Clocking in under three minutes, the wistful track touches upon the grieving process following a failed relationship. “It’s been a little bit cold these days / ‘cuz I don’t know what it means to be held by somebody who loves me,” he sings in the first verse.

Listen to the track below.

Lewloh – real name Lewis Loh – will perform ‘Cold These Days’ along with other new songs from his record at the 2021 Queerfolk Fest on June 12.

‘michigan/missinghim’, due out later this year, will be the follow-up to Lewloh’s full-length debut ‘Lullacry’, which he released in 2017 under the moniker Lew.

In 2018, he dropped the EP ‘ENFJ’, followed by another EP ‘There’s Something in My eye’ several months later. Both releases carried six tracks of songs revolving around the topic of love.

In October last year, lewloh began operating under his current moniker. He also released the 5-track EP ‘Red Flags’, featuring collaborations with the artists Joie Tan, Julia Gartha, Marian Carmel, and Ariyel.