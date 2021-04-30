Listen to Lil Asian Thiccie’s new R&B track, ‘Fanta Grape’

Malaysian rapper Lil Asian Thiccie has dropped the new song ‘Fanta Grape’.

The R&B-flavoured track, which dropped on major streaming services on Friday (April 30), arrives ahead of her upcoming EP.

“You don’t have to like me I can be lone / I like being single you a feature / Know I prefer diamonds over being stoned,” she sing-raps on the chorus.

“They throw me the ball cos I’m a keeper / need the cheese and dough to make a pizza / I don’t trust no man not even Jesus.”

The rapper has also released a karaoke lyric video for ‘Fanta Grape’ in which she showers herself with bottles of the namesake drink. Watch it here:

The track, produced by Franco. and JAAKE. of local imprint Ban Huat Sdn. Bhd, is Lil Asian Thiccie’s first release for 2021 and comes ahead of more singles expected later this year.

Her last solo release was the single ‘Unruly’, a collaboration with producer Wilton Seibt aka Daaliah released last August.

In March, Lil Asian Thiccie performed for the virtual Raising The Bar Festival alongside other Malaysian hip-hop talent such as Joe Flizzow and Luqman Podolski. Last October, the rapper shared a buttery remix of R&B artist Alextbh’s song ‘You’ featuring Singaporean singer Sam Rui.