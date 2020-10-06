Listen to Lil Wayne’s American football-inspired new song ‘NFL’

Lil Wayne has shared a new single featuring Gudda Gudda and Hoodybaby – listen to ‘NFL’ below.

The song will serve as the soundtrack to Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, which begins this week (October 8) with the Chicago Bears taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

‘NFL’ contains various references to American Football, including the repeated “I think I play in the NFL” line in its chorus. The track arrives with an animated official lyric video in which Lil Wayne, Gudda Gudda and Hoodbaby throw a football around a deserted sports stadium.

You can see the clip below.

Lil Wayne has also compiled an exclusive, 28-track Amazon Music playlist titled ‘Handpicked With Lil Wayne: Songs For Game Day’. The collection showcases established rappers as well as rising newcomers. Tune in here.

‘NFL’ follows on from the deluxe version of ‘Tha Carter V’ which arrived last month and features Post Malone, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz. Comprised of 33 tracks, the expanded version of the 2018 album also sees Raekwon contribute to ‘More To The Story’.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne was recently hailed by Drake for giving him “everything I have” in an emotional birthday message to the rapper. The Toronto artist credited Wayne, who turned 38 on September 27, for helping his rise to become one of the word’s most influential acts.

