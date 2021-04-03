Listen to Litany and Oscar Scheller team up on vibrant new song ‘Playlist’

Litany and Oscar Scheller have teamed up on a new song called ‘Playlist’ – you can listen to it below.

The latest track from the alt-pop star – which follows last year’s ‘Uh-huh’ – sees her collaborate with one of her favourite artists.

“I just adore Oscar,” Litany (real name Beth Cornell) said in a press release. “He’s got this impalpable work ethic and artistic vision to go along with it, so to be able to collaborate let alone call him a dear friend is just rad as hell.”

Continuing, she explained how the track came to be: “We wrote this song a couple sessions deep after I told him that I was obsessing over this playlist a dude sent to me and felt I was looking for hidden messages, like, ‘OMG, does he love me ‘cos the first song is ‘Girl Like You’ by Edwin Collins?’ But Oscar was like, ‘There’s the song right there.'”

‘Playlist’ arrives with a video that taps into a bright, feel-good mood. Directed by Donny Johnson, both Litany and Scheller address the camera individually, sharing their side of the story, before later being reunited at a playground.

Listen to ‘Playlist’ here and watch video below:

Scheller, who has worked with the likes of Charli XCX, Ashnikko, Rina Sawayama and Lily Allen, shared what it was like working with Litany.

“First of all, I’m constantly laughing with Beth. It’s been that way from the get go,” he said in a statement. “And I’m always floored by how effortless she is with her melodies, lyrics and story telling. It’s so great to have a collaboration with my friend. 90% of our time in the studio is just us chatting shit, doing impersonations and messing about. But that remaining 10% is all we need to make a great tune.”

Litany has also announced her return to live shows. Set to play an intimate London headline show at the Jazz Cafe on June 26, it will be her first in the capital since selling out The Garagetowards the end of 2019.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on April 7 and will be available here.