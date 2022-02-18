Listen to Little Boots’ joyous new song, ‘Out (Out)’

Little Boots has released a brand new song, ‘Out (Out)’ – you can check out to the joyous track below.

The latest song from Little Boots, whose real name Victoria Hesketh, is released via her own imprint, On Repeat Records.

It’s the fourth offering from her upcoming new, self-produced album, ‘Tomorrow’s Yesterdays’, which is set for release on March 18. It follows previous singles ‘Landline’, ‘Silver Balloons’ and ‘Crying On The Inside’.

Speaking about the new single, Hesketh said: “This track was partly inspired by dreams of going out during lockdown and how wonderful it would be when we could again.

“But it also got me looking back on how exciting it was to go out as a teenager in my hometown of Blackpool.”

Little Boots recently spoke to NME about how joining ABBA‘s new live band helped shape her upcoming material.

The ‘Voyage’ live show will see a “digital” version of ABBA performing alongside a 10-piece live band (put together with the help of former Klaxons member James Righton and featuring Little Boots) at the new purpose-built 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in a run of shows from May 27, 2022.

“I’ve done a few EPs and collaborations, but it hasn’t felt like the right time to do a full album until now,” Hesketh told NME about her life writing, producing and DJing since 2015’s ‘Working Girl’. “Lockdown has been so many people making albums because there was nothing else to do, but for me it forced me to step up as a producer. I’d dabbled with that for a long time, but I’d never really been brave enough.”

She continued: “This just felt like the right moment. Having had this experience with ABBA, it absolutely affected and inspired me. I was asking myself, ‘Can’t this song go further? What would Benny [Andersson] do?’ I’d be trying to remember his hands on the piano. That definitely fed into the songwriting. It feels like a nice kind of synergy between my new stuff and the project I’m going into with ABBA.”