Listen to Little Boots’ touching new song, ‘Crying On The Inside’

Little Boots has returned with a touching new single today (January 21) called ‘Crying On The Inside’ – listen to it below.

The latest song from Little Boots, whose real name Victoria Hesketh, is released via her own imprint, On Repeat Records.

It’s the third offering from her upcoming new, self-produced album, ‘Tomorrow’s Yesterdays’, which is set for release on March 18. It follows previous singles ‘Landline’ and ‘Silver Balloons’.

Listen to the new song here:

Speaking about the new song, Hesketh said it’s “about putting on a brave face when running into personal challenges; something I think we can all relate to, especially in the last year or so.

“I personally love when songs reference other songs or records, which this does. I actually wrote the song some time ago with Carly Rae-Jepsen in mind, but she didn’t take it and the track has always been one of my favourites as one that I personally relate to.

“I shared the original demo with my Patreon channel, and everyone really encouraged me to re-record it for myself and put it on the new album. I tried to channel a bit of a Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ vibe, but ultimately I think it’s just a classic happy-sad pop song.”

Little Boots recently spoke to NME about how joining ABBA‘s new live band helped shape her upcoming material.

The ‘Voyage’ live show will see a “digital” version of ABBA performing alongside a 10-piece live band (put together with the help of former Klaxons member James Righton and featuring Little Boots) at the new purpose-built 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in a run of shows from May 27, 2022.

“I’ve done a few EPs and collaborations, but it hasn’t felt like the right time to do a full album until now,” Hesketh told NME about her life writing, producing and DJing since 2015’s ‘Working Girl’. “Lockdown has been so many people making albums because there was nothing else to do, but for me it forced me to step up as a producer. I’d dabbled with that for a long time, but I’d never really been brave enough.”

She continued: “This just felt like the right moment. Having had this experience with ABBA, it absolutely affected and inspired me. I was asking myself, ‘Can’t this song go further? What would Benny [Andersson] do?’ I’d be trying to remember his hands on the piano. That definitely fed into the songwriting. It feels like a nice kind of synergy between my new stuff and the project I’m going into with ABBA.”