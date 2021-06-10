Listen to Lorde’s sun-kissed new single ‘Solar Power’

Lorde has finally released her sun-kissed new single ‘Solar Power’ – you can listen to the track and watch it’s accompanying video below.

After months of teasing her return, the New Zealand singer-songwriter has now shared her first new material since 2017’s ‘Melodrama‘, which was named NME’s album of the year.

‘Solar Power’, the first single from her upcoming third album, was officially released this evening (June 10), however, earlier in the day it reportedly leaked online for a brief moment before being promptly taken down.

Fan accounts shared screenshots of ‘Solar Power’ on streaming platforms, stating that it was available for a few moments in select countries. The platforms said to have released the record early included Apple Music and Tidal, as well as Lorde’s own YouTube channel.

You can listen to the track in full below:

In a five-star review of ‘Solar Power’, NME‘s Rhian Daly called it “a sun-kissed ode to starting anew and doing it in one of the best places for it – soaking up the rays on a glorious beach.”

Lorde also accompanied the release with a new video. Co-directed with Joel Kefali, who she previously worked with on the ‘Royals’ music video, it sees Lorde sporting a yellow dress as she dances on a beach, joined by other people at different intervals.

You can watch the video for ‘Solar Power’ below:

Fans reacted with excitement about Lorde’s upcoming return last month, when it was announced she’d be a headliner at the 2022 Primavera Sound festival. Currently slated to be her first live performance in nearly three years, Lorde’s set is locked in to close the fifth night of the main Primavera festival on June 10.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that Primavera’s website seemingly jumped the gun on Lorde’s album plans, boasting that she would “emerge from her retirement with her third album after her unforgettable visit in 2018”.

A few details have already been revealed regarding her third record – like that its title will tie in to her forthcoming memoir, Going South,which documents her 2019 trek to Antarctica. She has also once again teamed up with Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff to spearhead the record’s production.

Lorde has offered fans regular updates on her impending comeback, including a tease last May that “the work is so fucking good”.