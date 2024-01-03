Listen to Lost Frequencies and Bastille’s soaring new collaboration ‘Head Down’

Lost Frequencies and Bastille have shared a soaring new collaboration called ‘Head Down’ – check it out below.

Lost Frequencies, aka Belgium dance artist Félix De Laet, teamed up with Bastille for the track that is an exclusive addition to the artist’s third album, ‘All Stand Together’, which was released last year.

Lost Frequencies first broke through in 2014 with his global hit ‘Are You With Me’, a track that reached the Number One spot on the charts in 18 countries.

A statement says the song “bring[s] together their sound that holds both the signature of Lost Frequencies melodic and heart-swelling dance music, alongside Bastille’s meticulous song-writing”. It adds that the song is about “embracing the now and not being so hard on yourself – a poignant message to kick off the New Year.”

You can check out the new track here:

Back in September, Bastille unveiled a new version of ‘Pompeii’ – a collaboration with legendary film composer Hans Zimmer.

The rendition marked the 10th anniversary of the track’s original 2013 release, when it reached Number Two on the UK Singles Chart.

Titled ‘Pompeii MMXXIII’, the new version emerged when Bastille frontman Dan Smith was working in a recording studio with Zimmer on other projects.

“Having the opportunity to work with the living legend that is Hans Zimmer, and his brilliant team, has been an absolute dream,” said Smith last year. “Working with them on this new version of ‘Pompeii’ has been incredible and has put the biggest smiles on our faces throughout the whole wonderfully surreal experience.”

Smith also contributed vocals to rising British pop singer Dylan’s single ‘Liar Liar’ last year, after she opened for Bastille for some of the UK dates of the ‘Bad Blood X’ tour.