Listen to M1LDL1FE’s gritty new single ‘Can’t Seem To Get Anything’

Singaporean indie-pop band M1LDL1FE have dropped their gritty new single ‘Can’t Seem To Get Anything’.

The mid-tempo, groove-laden tune dropped on major streaming services on Friday (November 13). Awash with fuzzy guitars and synths, ‘Can’t Seem To Get Anything’ reflects the current state of the world in the face of a global pandemic.

Listen to the track below.

Although ‘Can’t Seem To Get Anything’ is a timely track for uncertain times, it was written before the pandemic, and finished remotely with Melbourne-based producer Yeo during the lockdown.

“The song is a manifestation of some of the low points we have had in our personal lives over the past couple of years: personal losses, relationship issues, mental health struggles, in addition to the stresses of the daily grind,” frontman Paddy Ong said in a press release.

“We’re only human and sometimes it just feels like your mind is all seized up when it gets too much; you get paralysed with everything that’s going on and you just can’t do anything and can’t get out of your own head.”

‘Can’t Seem To Get Anything’ arrives ahead of M1LDL1FE’s upcoming appearance at Fredy Perry’s Annual Subculture Live show on November 14. They also set to perform for the Bangkok Music City livestream showcase later this month.