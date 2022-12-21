Listen to Mac DeMarco’s cover of ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’

Mac DeMarco has shared a cover of ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ just in time for the big day – check it out below.

The suitably festive video accompanying the song sees the Canadian singer riding around Los Angeles on a motorbike while wearing an inflatable Santa costume.

It’s not the first time DeMarco has put his own spin on a Christmas classic – he has released a new Christmas cover every December for the last six years. Last year, he released a cover of Bing Crosby’s ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’, accompanied by a music video which also featured Christmas-themed inflatables. The video for that song followed an inflatable Christmas tree wandering through town.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ below:

DeMarco confirmed earlier this year that he was working on the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’

“I’m working on a record,” the indie rock singer said in an interview with Vicky Farewell as part of NME‘s Friends Like These series. “I’m in New York. Am I working on it in New York? Maybe a little bit, some. Just in New York? Naw, I don’t think so. But I’m here now.”

He went on to say that while he was working on this “so called record” he was mainly focused on “living a happy life, and it’s working”, telling Farewell that he is in a stage of his life focused on “reteaching myself how to rock and roll”.

In response to Farewell’s excitement for his new music, DeMarco gave a preview to its sound, saying: “sounds like, you guys seen Return Of The Jedi? You know the Ewok Village? Sounds like that.”

Advertisement

DeMarco also participated in the first ever Band Shirt Day fundraiser in September, where artists donated proceeds from merch sales to charities of their choice.