Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey have teamed up for a new pop-punk collaboration, ‘Forget Me Too’ – you can listen to it below.

The fifth track on Kelly’s new album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, ‘Forget Me Too’ sees the pair leaning towards an early 2000 pop-punk style. Blink-182’s Travis Barker also plays drums on the track.

The album sees Kelly collaborating with several notable artists on several tracks, including Trippie Redd, Blackbear and Iann Dior.

You can listen to the new track below:

Speaking about his move into the pop-punk genre, Kelly recently told Kerrang! “I would like to normalise how we think about doing multiple types of music. I didn’t ‘switch genres’; I’m versatile, and the wall isn’t boxed in.

“…Limitations would cause you to believe that, because I’ve put out four albums that are rap, I shouldn’t put out a fifth album that’s not rap.”

To celebrate the release of his latest album, Kelly announced earlier today (September 25) that he will be holding two livestream concerts next month.

The shows will kick off at famed Los Angeles venue the Roxy. He will be joined by Barker, who served as executive producer on ‘Tickets To My Downfall’; he is also frequent collaborator and friend of Kelly.

The first livestream takes place on October 1 and will see the pair will perform the new album in full.

The following weekend on October 8, Kelly will perform his fourth studio album ‘Hotel Diablo’, in full, also from the Roxy. The shows kick off at 6pm PDT/9pm EDT (2am BST on October 2 and 9). Tickets are available to buy here.