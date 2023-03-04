Listen to Maisie Peters cover Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’

Maisie Peters has taken on Green Day’s iconic pop-punk anthem ‘Basket Case’ for Triple J’s Like A Version.

Originally released in 1994 as the third single from Green Day’s game changing ‘Dookie’ record, Maisie Peters confidently added a dreamy pop twist to the angsty song.

“I wanted to do something slightly unexpected and Green Day were one of the first bands I discovered when I was 12. I loved that song, I loved ‘21 Guns’ [from 2009’s ‘21st Century Breakdown’] and ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ [from 2004’s ‘American Idiot]. They were real pillars of my adolescence,” Peters explained to Triple J. “I loved the spirit of all of those Green Day songs. I loved the energy and the fire.”

Peters added that she was inspired by folk songs, country music and The 1975’s ‘Part Of The Band’ for her version of ‘Basket Case’ – check it out below.

Peters is currently on tour across Australia supporting Ed Sheeran. She’s also gearing up to release second album ‘The Good Witch’ which is due to drop June 16.

Speaking about the record, Peters said: “This is my heart and soul, my blood on the page, the collection of stories that I’ve managed to capture in the past year. A true chronicle of my life in recent history, it is my own twisted version of a breakup album and it all draws upon the same couple of months’ worth of experiences and inspirations.”

“It ducks and weaves between the real and surreal, and centres my own universe, of which I am of course the keeper of the keys and the holder of the cards – The Good Witch, if you will. It goes from light to dark in the flip of a switch and I hope takes you on a journey where by the end, you feel like you’ve gotten lost in someone else’s planet for a bit.”

Maisie Peters is also set to head out on a UK headline tour in April before another run of stadium shows with Sheeran in North America.

She’ll then return to the UK in November to headline Wembley Arena. Check out the full list of Maisie Peters headline dates below and grab tickets here.

APRIL 2023

14 – Newcastle, Newcastle University

15 – Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms

18 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

19 – Leicester, O2 Academy Leicester

21 – Norwich, University Of East Anglia

22 – Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford

23 – Cardiff, Tramshed

27 – London, Eventim Apollo

MAY 2023

02 – Antwerp, Trix

03 – Paris, Le Trianon

05 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Max

06 – Berlin, Heimathafen Neukoelln

07 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

NOVEMBER 2023

03 – London, Wembley Arena