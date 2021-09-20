Listen to Malaysian rapper Airliftz’s new song ‘More Than Friends’

Malaysian rapper Airliftz has released his latest single, ‘More Than Friends’.

Released on Friday (September 17), ‘More Than Friends’ is an R&B tune laced with trap percussions, bright synths and soft keys from producer Marcc.

Throughout the track, Airliftz – real name Aliff Aolani – sings about wanting to take the leap into a relationship. “Baby can I make you all mine? / I ain’t here just for the benefits / Build something special with you, oh babe,” he sings.

Listen to ‘More Than Friends’ below.

‘More Than Friends’ follows the release of two Airliftz tracks earlier this year. Airliftz dropped ‘Lonely’ in February and ‘Love Therapy’ featuring Singaporean singer-songwriter Shye and Kuching indie musician Allester Shaun in May.

Both tracks will feature on the Malaysian musician’s upcoming EP ‘Monochrome’. It is currently unclear if ‘More Than Friends’ will appear on the forthcoming project.

In late July, Airliftz collaborated with fellow Malaysian rappers Joe Flizzow, SYA, Yonnyboii, Zynakal, and Senna on an all-Malaysian remix of Indonesian rapper’s A. Nayaka’s song ‘Orang Lain’.

Airliftz made his debut in 2016 with the release of his single ‘Gwalos’. The rapper has yet to release an EP or full-length album.

In late August, Airliftz performed for the Riuh 4 Raykat virtual concert. The virtual gig – which featured the likes of Asyraf Nasir, Lunadira and Talitha – raised funds for COVID-19 relief funds like Projek Bangsa Malaysia for Frontliners.