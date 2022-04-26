Listen to Malaysian R&B singer Ezra Kairo’s new single ‘It’s Over’

Malaysian R&B singer Ezra Kairo has released his first single of 2022, ‘It’s Over’.

The 20-year-old’s new single was released on major streaming platforms via TongTong Asia on Friday, April 22. It was produced by Pdubcookin and co-written by Kairo, IAM3AM and John Concepcion.

“Trust issues got me fucked up / Brokenhearted girl you ain’t gon’ find another / Who gon ‘treat you right / With nobody on the side / Who gon’ love you out in public / Who gon’ scream that you be mine,” Kairo croons over slow, thumping bass.

Watch the music video for ‘It’s Over’, which features Kairo performing on a rooftop car park as the scenery shifts from day to neon-dripped night:

The release of ‘It’s Over’ comes a few weeks after Kairo teased its release in a TikTok video that has since racked up over 600,000 plays. Kairo first made his musical debut by releasing a handful of singles in 2019, eventually collected into a five-track EP titled ‘Memories, Pt 1’. He then went on to release two singles in 2020 titled ‘Wait For Me’ and ‘Kau Tiada’. He followed that up in 2021 with the singles ‘Hold Me’ and ‘LOSE’.

Prior to ‘It’s Over’, Ezra Kairo teamed up with singer-songwriter Alan D to release the track ‘Out Of My Mind’ in November 2021.