Listen to Maliq & D’Essentials’ jazzed-up covers of three Dewa 19 songs

Indonesian jazz and soul band Maliq & D’Essentials are the latest act to release covers in tribute to iconic Indonesian soft rock band Dewa 19.

Maliq & D’Essentials have released covers of three classic Dewa 19 songs, which were released onto streaming platforms on Wednesday (August 4). The three singles – ‘Aku Disini Untukmu’, ‘Kamulah Satu-Satunya’ and ‘Aku Cinta Kau Dan Dia’ – have been compiled into a single playlist.

Listen to the three covers below.

Advertisement

Through the three covers, Maliq & D’Essentials breathe new life into the Dewa 19 classics, trading in the original songs’ classic rock sound for upbeat soul renditions, complete with trumpet solos.

The release of the three covers follows the band’s live performance with Dewa 19 on August 31. The performance – which has since been uploaded onto YouTube – sees Maliq & D’Essentials perform ‘Aku Cinta Kau Dan Dia’ with Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani before performing the two remaining covers.

The newly released covers are part of a series of releases leading up to Dewa 19’s anniversary celebrations next year, when the band will turn 30. Other notable Indonesian acts who have paid tribute to Dewa 19 so far include singer-songwriter Yura Yunita as well as Pamungkas.

READ MORE: How Pamungkas beat burnout and reclaimed his love for music

Yura Yunita was enlisted by Ahmad Dhani to officially re-record ‘Kangen’ and ‘Risalah Hati’ for Dewa 19, while Pamungkas released his own covers of Dewa 19’s ‘Risalah Hati’ and ‘Pupus’. Dewa 19 also, in turn, released an official cover of Pamungkas’ ‘To The Bone’.

Advertisement

In February this year, Maliq & D’Essentials released a new six-track EP entitled ‘RAYA’. The EP included two fresh singles ‘Sesuatunya’ and ‘Semoga’ alongside previous tracks from ‘RAYA Part I’ and ‘RAYA Part II’ from 2020.

Earlier the same month, former Dewa 19 frontman Once Mekel released a cover of Chrisye’s 1978 song, ‘Sabda Alam’.