Listen to Måneskin’s electric new single ‘Honey (Are U Coming?)

Måneskin have shared a new single ‘Honey (Are U Coming?) ahead of their world tour and appearance at the MTV VMAs – check it out below.

The song arrives ahead of the Italian rock band’s upcoming ‘RUSH!’ world tour, which will see them play their first headlining arena shows in the US and make their stage debut in Australia.

According to the members, ‘Honey (Are U Coming?) arose following the completion of their recent run of tour dates, when they were left energised from the run of live shows and eager to get back to making new material.

“We wrote the song right after the last tour, we still had a lot of energy from the touring and the travelling. We wrote it in between London and LA,” said bassist Victoria De Angelis of the new single. “We’re really happy with the result and we think it’s something quite new for us.”

Frontman Damiano David agreed, going on to explain the meaning behind the song’s lyrics.

“It’s the story of someone who has no gender or anything, you decide whoever it is,” he recalled. “Find someone else and they can see in their eyes that there’s some sadness that they feel out of place and it’s an invitation from one person to another to join them into this new adventure without knowing what they’re actually going to find, but just enjoy the adventure.”

The track may well make its way onto the setlist at the band’s upcoming US tour dates. The tour kicks off on September 21 with a headline slot at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Additionally, eager fans will also get a chance to hear Måneskin’s new single live for the first time when the four-piece perform it live at this year’s MTV VMAs on September 12. The awards also see the group nominated in the ‘Best Rock’ category.

As well as playing their first ever headlining arena dates in the US later this month throughout 2023, Måneskin are also set to arrive in Australia for the first time for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide as well as make their first ever stops in Dublin and Manchester. Visit here for a full list of tour dates and grab your tickets here.

In other ​​Måneskin news, the former Eurovision winners shared official footage from their sold-out show at The O2 in London earlier this year, which marked their biggest UK headline show to date.

“[This is] a song we’ve been criticised a lot for because they say we copy you fucking British,” frontman Damiano David told the crowd, inviting fans on stage for a rendition of ‘Kool Kids’.

“It’s a little bit true,” he continued. “We’re hated all around the world for this tradition, but again we don’t give a shit”.