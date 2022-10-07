Listen to Måneskin’s exuberant new single ‘The Loneliest’

Måneskin have shared their brand new single ‘The Loneliest’ – check it out below.
The song, announced last week, was debuted at the band’s tiny, last-minute London show at The Underworld last night (October 6), where they played the track acoustic outside the venue after their set.
“We’re so excited for you all to finally hear ‘The Loneliest’,” frontman Damiano David said in a statement. “This song means a lot to me, it’s a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way.
“We played a tiny surprise show in London last night and performed ‘The Loneliest’ live for the first time and your reaction meant so much to us! We’re having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can’t wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!”
Listen to ‘The Loneliest’ below.
‘The Loneliest’ follows on from Måneskin’s latest track ‘Supermodel’, which came out in May, and the band’s recent ‘If I Can Dream’ cover from the new Elvis biopic.
During an interview with NME over the summer, Måneskin talked about the “super cool” experience of topping the US charts with ‘Supermodel’.
“To see such great feedback for our first [global] release makes us really confident for the future,” said Damiano David. “Of course, we didn’t expect that so we’re truly happy and we can’t wait to come out with other music.
Måneskin will return to London for a headline show at The O2 on May 8, 2023 (find tickets here). The gig will form part of a lengthy European tour, which begins in February.
A run of North American dates are scheduled for between late October and mid-December, 2022 (find tickets here). See Måneskin’s full live itinerary here and below.
Måneskin will play:
OCTOBER 2022
31 – Seattle, WA Paramount Theater
NOVEMBER 2022
3 – San Francisco, CA Masonic Theater
10 – Phoenix, AZ AZ Federal Theater
12 – Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
14 – Denver, CO The Fillmore
18 – Detroit, MI Fillmore
21 – Toronto, ON History
24 – Montreal, QC MTelus
26 – Boston, MA MGM @ Fenway
28 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
DECEMBER 2022
2 – New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
5 – Washington DC, Anthem
7 – Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
9 – Miami, FL Fillmore
12 – Houston, TX Bayou Theater
13 – Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom
16 – Las Vegas, NV Virgin Theater
FEBRUARY 2023
23 – Pesaro, Italy, Vitifrigo Arena
25 – Torino, Italy, Palalpitour
27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
MARCH 2023
2 – Bruxelles, Belgium, Forest National
3 – Bruxelles, Belgium, Forest National
6 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes Benz Arena
10 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
13 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
16 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
17 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
20 – Firenze, Italy, Nelson Mandela Forum
21 – Firenze, Italy, Nelson Mandela Forum
24 – Roma, Italy, Palazzo dello Sport
25 – Roma, Italy, Palazzo dello Sport
28 – Napoli, Italy, Palapartenope
29 – Napoli, Italy, Palapartenope
31 – Bari, Italy, Palaflorio
APRIL 2023
3 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum
4 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum
6 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum
11 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Saint Jordi
26 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
28 – Wien, Austria Wiener, Statdhalle
30 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal
MAY 2023
2 – Copenhagen, Denmark, The Royal Arena
5 – Milano, Italy, Mediolanum Forum
8 – London, UK, The O2 Arena
12 – Warsaw, Poland, Torwar Hall
14 – Prague, Cz. Republic, O2 Arena
16 – Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena
18 – Riga, Latvia, Arena Riga
19 – Tallin, Estonia, Saku Suurhall