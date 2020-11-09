Manic Street Preachers have shared a new version of their 1992 track ‘Spectators Of Suicide’ – listen to it below.

The band are joined by fellow Welsh artist Gwenno on the track, which was premiered earlier today (November 9) on BBC Radio 6 Music.

The original version of the track appears on the Manics’ debut album ‘Generation Terrorists’, which was released on legendary indie label Heavenly Recordings.

The new version comes to mark the release of Robin Turner’s new book celebrating 30 years of the label.

Listen to the new version of the track here via 6 Music (around the 1:45:00 mark), and see Turner’s tweet sharing Richey Edwards’ handwritten lyrics for the track below.

“Can’t believe that Richey and myself wrote the original words 30 years ago!!!!” Manics frontman James Dean Bradfield wrote in a tweet sharing the photo.

Can’t believe that Richey and myself wrote the original words 30 years ago!!!!(approx)💗💗💗💗💗💗 https://t.co/jROSEtix4U — ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) November 7, 2020

Last month, Manic Street Preachers revealed that they’ve been working on a new album during the 2020 lockdown.

Speaking of the new record, Bradfield said that the band’s 14th studio effort, the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed ‘Resistance Is Futile’, won’t contain any references to the coronavirus crisis, as it would be like “adding insult to injury”.

“Myself and the Manics, we’ve been demoing in the last month or so, but obviously that stopped again,” he told Johnny Vaughan, in reference to Wales’ recent “firebreak” lockdown.

“So the one thing we can do is we can write songs. Obviously we’re not going to be doing a gig any time soon, so we’re just doing a new record.”

Meanwhile, the Manics have rescheduled their planned Cardiff Arena shows for the NHS until July 2021. The concerts were originally due to take place this December at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, with one free for healthcare workers and the other a fundraiser for health service charities.

Bradfield released his second solo album ‘Even In Exile’ over the summer, while the band’s bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire has been working on “modern, electronic, soothsaying” solo material.