Listen to Marina’s dreamy new single ‘Man’s World’

Marina has shared a new single called ‘Man’s World’ – you can listen to it below.

The pop star (formerly known as Marina And The Diamonds) released her fourth studio album ‘Love + Fear’ in two parts last year, and revealed over the summer that she was “close to finishing” its follow-up.

After signalling her return on social media last week, Marina has today (November 18) given fans the first taste of her next full-length with ‘Man’s World’, which was created in partnership with an all-female team of collaborators.

Advertisement

Written solely by Marina, the song was produced by Grammy Award nominee Jenn Decilveo (who’s previously worked with the likes of Bat For Lashes, Hinds and Demi Lovato) and engineered by Emily Lazar (Haim, Clairo, Sia), who was the first-ever female winner of the ‘Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical’ Grammy.

The track’s vibrant, colourful video was also helmed by an all-female creative team. A series of ‘Man’s World’ remixes from MUNA, Empress Of, and more are due to arrive in the coming weeks.

Sharing photographs and videos from an idyllic writing session in August, Marina wrote: “GOOD ENERGY! Bursting with sunbeams to tell you that I’m close to finishing writing my 5th album in a little corner of paradise.”

At the beginning of 2020, the singer told fans she was “writing songs in Paris” and later uploaded snippets of new material to social media. Further details on Marina’s forthcoming fifth album are yet to emerge.

Advertisement

Marina released a standalone single called ‘About Love’ back in February. It was written for the soundtrack of the Netflix film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.