Listen to Maris Racal’s romantic new single, ‘Di Papakawalan’

Filipino singer-songwriter Maris Racal has shared her latest single, ‘Di Papakawalan’.

Released on Friday (May 27) via Sony Music Philippines on streaming platforms, the romantic ballad serves as the singer’s “ode to my lover”, she wrote on social media.

Listen to Maris Racal’s ‘Di Papakawalan’ below.

‘Di Papakawalan’ – which was co-written and produced by Rico Blanco, Racal’s partner and frequent songwriting collaborator – serves as Racal’s second single of the year following ‘Pumila Ka’ in January. The track is also the final preview of the singer’s upcoming sophomore studio album.

The album, which has yet to receive a title or tracklist, will be released on June 11, per a Bandwagon report. ‘Pumila Ka’ will also feature on the upcoming record.

In early November, Racal recorded a new version of ‘Simulan (Starting Now)’, the theme song for its Disney Princesses campaign, sung in Filipino. With ‘Simulan (Starting Now)’, Racal became the second artist to record an official Filipino song for Disney following KZ Tandingan, who recorded ‘Gabay’ for Disney’s animated film Raya and the Last Dragon.

Racal is scheduled to perform at the upcoming Balcony Entertainment concert on June 11 alongside Blanco, Zild Benitez, Ebe Dancel, Raven and Never The Strangers. Tickets to the concert are currently on sale and can be purchased here.