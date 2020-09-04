Listen to Mark Redito’s new song ‘So in luv with u’ featuring Reese Lansangan

Los Angeles-based Filipino musician Mark Redito has dropped his latest single ‘So in luv with u’ featuring his compatriot Reese Lansangan.

The new single, now available on Spotify and Apple Music, was released today (August 4) and is the first from his upcoming album ‘Natural Habitat’.

date 2020-09-04

“While I think all of my songs are my babies, I think this one is truly special. Can’t wait for you all to hear it,” Redito wrote in an Instagram post with the self-designed cover art for the single yesterday (August 3).

Late last week, Redito had announced that he had been added to US-based independent label Zoom Lens’ roster of artists. The label will release ‘Natural Habitat’ on November 13.

‘Natural Habitat’ is the follow-up to Redito’s 2019 sophomore album, ‘Neurotropical’, which was centered on the theme of “tropical futurism”. Redito also released a remix album of ‘Neurotropical’ the same year.

The new record is inspired by Redito’s interest in botany and gardening (which has manifested in a collection of more than 40 house plants and a patio vegetable garden).

According to Zoom Lens, ‘Natural Habitat’ is the musician’s “vision of what the future holds when humanity allows technology to work alongside nature instead of against it”.

Pre-order for vinyl editions of the album is now available. Both the regular and special edition come with plantable seed paper. The latter also comes with ground coffee inspired by ‘Natural Habitat’, curated by Redito and created by Franny & Zoe Coffee Collective. It’s limited to only 50 copies.

The small batch of home-roasted coffee would feature roughly five servings of coffee with flavour profiles called “lush, tropical, and earthy”. Find more on the vinyl pre-order here.