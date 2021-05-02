Listen to Meek Mill take on Drake and Rick Ross’ ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’

Meek Mill has shared a new track, rapping on the same beat used by Drake and Rick Ross for ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’ – listen below.

Produced by Boi-1da, the original track appears on Drake’s recently released ‘Scary Hours 2’ care package, which made history when all three of the tracks on it debuted in the Top 3 positions on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Now, Meek Mill, who is signed to Ross’ MMG imprint, has shared his own take on the popular freestyle. On the track, Meek talks about the stress that comes with success, losing friends and the advice he gives to youngsters on the come up.

“Try to tell my youngins, ‘Stack this dough, don’t buy no more jeans’,” Meek raps. “And never post his gun when he be postin’, but he on lean/ And fuck, I’ma really tell him when I was stuck in since like fourteen/ He said he into drillin’ shit and he ain’t got no more dreams/ I set him on this million shit, made twenty of ’em, quarantine/ And I’ma run this shit back for the whole team, for real.”

Listen to Meek Mill’s ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’ below:

In March, former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson claimed that Drake and Rick Ross were working on a joint album together. following the release of ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’.

Ross followed this up last month by saying a collaborative album with Drake is a “serious” possibility.

Speaking in an interview with Miasia Symone and MSL Media, Ross said an album-length collaboration could be happening with the Toronto rapper.

When asked directly about a joint album project, Ross said: “After our latest release…’Lemon Pepper Freestyle’, we had that conversation and it’s most definitely under serious consideration.”

It’s not the first time a Drake and Ross collaborative project has been discussed. Years back, the pair were said to be working on ‘The YOLO Tape’ after Ross coined the phrase on Drake’s ‘Lord Knows’ and Drizzy continued to run with the idea on 2012’s ‘The Motto’.

The pair have collaborated on several tracks in the past including ‘Aston Martin Music’ (2010), ‘Stay Schemin” (2012), ‘Lord Knows’ (2011), ‘Free Spirit’ (2011), ‘Diced Pineapples’ (2012) and many others.