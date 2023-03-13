Listen to Mella Dee’s ‘Riptide’ featuring New Order’s Bernard Sumner

Producer Mella Dee has released his newest single ‘Riptide’, featuring New Order and Joy Division’s Bernard Sumner.

Released on Friday (March 10) via Pete Tong‘s Three Six Zero Recordings, The track harkens back to the ’70s styles of Italo-disco to invoke nostalgia.

Mella Dee said ‘Riptide’ “was originally written in a time when we weren’t able to celebrate life together”, referring to the recent worldwide lockdown in 2020.

He continued: “It was a release from the pressure of everything around us. Bernard wrote and recorded the vocals and managed to bring a new life to the record.”

The Doncaster producer said that Sumner had added “a deeper meaning” to the track that resonated with “the feeling of being caught up in a riptide with the world still moving around you”.

The track is Dee’s second solo release of 2023 after sharing ‘Find Love Yourself’ in January.

Last year, Mella Dee released his ‘Whistle Posse Spangled Corner’ EP, which featured NME 100 alum Infinite Coles on the titular track ‘Whistle Posse’. Also, Dee remixed drum’n’bass legend Goldie‘s song ‘Breakout’.

In other news, New Order celebrated the 40th anniversary of the seminal single ‘Blue Monday’, releasing special merch, and announcing themselves as headliners of this year’s Primavera Sound festival.

Meanwhile, a new Joy Division-themed bar in Manchester recently opened to a mixed reception.