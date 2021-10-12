NewsMusic News

Listen to Michael Kiwanuka’s stirring new song ‘Beautiful Life’

The track features in the new Netflix documentary 'Convergence: Courage In A Crisis'

By Sam Moore
Michael Kiwanuka
Michael Kiwanuka (Picture: Jodie Canwell / Press)

Michael Kiwanuka has shared his latest song ‘Beautiful Life’ – you can hear the track below.

The new single was recorded by the Mercury Prize-winning artist while he was writing and demoing new tracks for his upcoming fourth record, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘KIWANUKA’.

‘Beautiful Life’ will serve as the title music for Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary Convergence: Courage In A Crisis, which is out on Netflix today (October 12).

Advertisement

Recorded in London alongside producer St Francis Hotel, Kiwanuka said of ‘Beautiful Life’: “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations.

“Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult. But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that.

“Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.”

Kiwanuka will headline Green Man Festival next summer and is set to provide support to Liam Gallagher during one of his sold-out shows at Knebworth.

Advertisement

Before that, Kiwanuka will head out on tour in May 2022 – you can check out the dates below and find tickets here.

May 2022
6 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
8 – O2 Academy, Leeds
9 – De Montford Hall, Leicester
11 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
13 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
14 – Bonus Arena, Hull
17 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
20 – Brighton Centre
21 – Pavilions, Plymouth
23 – O2 Academy, Brixton
25 – Alexandra Palace, London

Advertisement
Advertisement