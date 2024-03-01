Listen to Miley Cyrus and Pharrell team up on ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’

Miley Cyrus and Pharrell have released a new collaborative single – listen to ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’ below.

The funk-infused song marks Cyrus’ first release of 2024, and finds the singer lusting over a love interest.

“I could be your doctor/ And I could be your nurse/ I think I see the problem/ It’s only gon’ get worse (Uh, uh)/ A midnight medication/ Just show me where it hurts (Uh)/ I need to rock you, baby/ Before your body bursts,” Cyrus sings.

‘Doctor (Work It Out)’, which was produced by Pharrell, is said to have originally been written for Cyrus’ 2013 album ‘Bangerz’. The track is the pair’s fifth collaboration, and their first in a decade.

It arrives with a stylish official video, directed by Jacob Bixenman – tune in here:

Pharrell previewed the single during a Louis Vuitton show in January before promising last week that the collab was “coming soon”.

‘Doctor (Work It Out)’ follows Cyrus’ ballad ‘Used To Be Young’, which was released last August. In October, the star joined forces with her godmother Dolly Parton on a new version of ‘Wrecking Ball’.

In other news, Cyrus won two Grammys last month (the first of her career) for her hit song ‘Flowers’: Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. She also gave the track its debut live televised performance at the ceremony.

Miley Cyrus’ latest album, 2023’s ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, earned a four-star review from NME. It read: “‘Endless Summer Vacation’ certainly feels like an accurate reflection of who she is as an artist – and a person – in 2023.

“She’s still working out what she wants from a relationship. She knows she can pull off different musical styles even when she’s not trying to make bangers (or ‘Bangerz’). And when she sings “But don’t forget, baby I’m a wildcard” on the third-to-last song, you’ll definitely believe her.”