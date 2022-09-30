Listen to Miley Cyrus’ heartwarming voicemail from Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus has shared a heartwarming voicemail left for her by the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In the audio, posted to Cyrus’ Twitter yesterday (September 29), Hawkins can be heard greeting the singer before suggesting a song for her to cover. “I’m listening to ‘Photograph’ by Def Leppard,” Hawkins says in the 13-second clip. “You could kill that one”. Listen to Hawkins’ voicemail below.

A personal request from the legend himself. #TaylorHawkins my friend, my idol…. My neighbor. Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life. pic.twitter.com/ngZDrJGDJ4 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 28, 2022

In her accompanying caption, Cyrus reminisced on her relationship with Hawkins, whom she once lived close to in Los Angeles, calling the drummer “my friend, my idol” and “My neighbor”. Cyrus wrote: “Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life.”

Cyrus made good on the “personal request” just this week, when she performed an expansive version of ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in LA. The event took place at Kia Forum on Tuesday (September 27), and saw performances from Hawkins’ side project The Coattail Riders, as well as James Gang, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Them Crooked Vultures, among many others.

In a follow-up tweet to the voicemail, Cyrus elaborated on her grief following Hawkins’ death on March 25. “I miss Taylor so much like everybody else,” the singer wrote, “It was such an honor to celebrate him last night and perform w [Def Leppard]. So lucky to have known him not just as a superstar but to have spent time watching him just be a dad and a husband.”

I miss Taylor so much like everybody else. It was such an honor to celebrate him last night and perform w @DefLeppard 🖤So lucky to have known him not just as a superstar but to have spent time watching him just be a dad and a husband! — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 28, 2022

Hawkins played the drums on ‘Night Crawling’, a Billy Idol-assisted track from Cyrus’ most recent album, ‘Plastic Hearts’. Days after Hawkins’ death, Cyrus dedicated her song ‘Angels Like You’ to the drummer during her set at Lollapalooza, prefacing the tribute by saying she “would’ve done anything to hang out with him one more time.”

Miley Cyrus dedicates ‘Angels Like You’ to Taylor Hawkins at Lollapalooza Brazil 🤍

pic.twitter.com/KDj9RJITVH — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) March 27, 2022

The Kia Forum was one of two tribute concerts held in Hawkins’ honour, the first of which took place in London earlier this month. Liam Gallagher, Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and The Pretenders were among the plethora of artists who performed at the Wembley Stadium event.