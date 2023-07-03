Listen to Militarie Gun’s melodic hardcore-themed playlist to accompany The Cover

Militarie Gun have put together an exclusive playlist to accompany this week’s NME cover story.

The LA hardcore band feature on The Cover this week (July 3) as we renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Militarie Gun can be read here.

To celebrate, Militarie Gun have curated a playlist titled ‘The Future Of Pop Hardcore’ featuring songs from Spiritual Cramp, Softcult, Drug Church and more – acts they deem to be at the forefront of a new wave of melodic hardcore.

Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

Last month, following an appearance at The Great Escape and a raucous London headline show, the five-piece released their debut album ‘Life Under The Gun’. In a four-star review, NME said that the album “transcends the limits of what hardcore can be in 2023, leading with a melodic approach that can open the wider scene up to a whole new audience.”

In this week’s The Cover interview, the band discuss what it means to them to be pushing the genre towards the mainstream. “Hardcore is very youth-centric,” the band’s Vince Nguyen tells NME. “It’s cathartic in a way everybody can relate to, because it’s less about an aesthetic and more about the energy. Whether someone is actively a part of it or just watching, they can feel involved and feel like they’re a part of something that is bigger than them.”

Read the cover story with Militarie Gun in full here.