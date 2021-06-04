Listen to Mocca’s bittersweet new single, ‘Farewell and Goodnight’

Indonesian indie pop band Mocca have dropped a new single titled ‘Farewell and Goodnight’.

The single was released on streaming services on Friday midnight (June 4) and is the final single taken off Mocca’s latest album ‘Day By Day’.

‘Farewell and Goodnight’ is tied together by melodic guitar lines, whimsical synths, and twinkling piano sounds, buoyed by frontwoman Arina Simangunsong’s vocals. Its tempo gradually picks up the pace midway, giving the song an uplifting coda.

“Now it’s time to say goodbye / Leaving all the past behind / Now it’s time to say goodbye / Leaving all the past behind / It is time for me to shine,” Arina sings in the verse of the track.

Listen to ‘Farewell and Goodnight’ below.

The band began teasing the latest track on Wednesday. “May this (song) accompany you all when leaving the weekdays, yeaaay!,” they wrote in their latest Instagram post.

The four-piece band released ‘Day By Day’ in November last year. The nine-track album – which has yet to receive a full digital release – also includes the song ‘There’s A Light At The End Of The Tunnel’, which features Rekti Yoewono of the Bandung-based hard rock group The Sigit.

In early January, Mocca performed at a special virtual event Soca In Depth to celebrate the launch of ‘Day By Day’.

Mocca was founded in 1997 by Arina Simangunsong and guitarist Riko Prayitno. The band debuted in 2002 with the critically-acclaimed album ‘My Diary’ in 2002.

Mocca have since gained a cult following in Indonesia, making themselves known for their inventive mix of jazz, swing, indie rock, and bossa nova.