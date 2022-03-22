Listen to Morad’s debut album, ‘About A Woman’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Morad has released his debut album, entitled ‘About A Woman’.

Released onto major streaming platforms on Friday (March 18) via Berita Angkasa Records, ‘About A Woman’ consists of nine songs that revolve around the theme of romance.

“It contains the romance of questions, loss, regrets, desire, anxiety, bargaining, acceptance and many more elements of romance that you may hear when you listen to the songs in this album,” the singer-songwriter said via a press release.

Listen to the album below.

The album features previously released singles ’Red & Black’, ‘If Tomorrow I’m Losing You’, ‘How’ and ‘No One’s Gonna Love You’. Morad has previously shared that while “several persons, special persons” who inspired the album, but “in the end it all leads to one. It’s just about a woman. Muse”.

Morad also revealed that fellow singer-songwriter Pamungkas contributed to the track ‘Empty’ on the album. “Great musicians are involved in the making of this album… as you can see in the credits of my released songs,” the singer wrote in his most recent tweet.

“My brother Pamungkas also contribute [sic] pouring his soul in a number called ‘Empty’. Honoured,” he added.

Morad also released a music video for ‘Again’ on Friday. The video follows the singer-songwriter as he goes about his day, having meals alone before meeting up with his friends Pamungkas, Oslo Ibrahim and more.

Morad first began his solo music career with the debut single ‘Blink of an Eye’ in 2019, before going on to release ‘If Tomorrow I’m Losing You’ as Berita Angkasa’s compilation album ‘Adiksi Adaptasi’ (‘Adaptation Addiction’) in 2020.