Listen to Mr. Bungle’s live cover of Van Halen’s ‘Loss Of Control’

Mr. Bungle have shared a cover of Van Halen’s ‘Loss Of Control’ – you can listen to it below.

The band recently announced the physical and digital release of their Halloween 2020 livestream concert ‘The Night They Came Home’, and with it they’ve shared their rendition of Van Halen’s 1980 track.

The cover came just a few weeks after the death of Eddie Van Halen. Speaking on the legendary guitarist’s impact, Mr. Bungle’s singer Mike Patton told Consequence Of Sound: “[Eddie Van Halen is] right at the top. That guy’s on the mountain of rock guitarists. And his level of musicianship was off the charts.

“And it’s not about flash — everyone wants to talk about his [finger] tapping. There’s a real deep musicianship in what he was doing. And we’re gonna miss him.”

Speaking about their ‘Loss Of Control’ cover, Mr. Bungle guitarist Trey Spruance said: “Mr. Bungle tried to play this song in the ’90s and we scrapped it because we sucked at it.

He continued: “I think it worked this time for a lot of reasons. My own is that, thanks to the new Raging Wrath era, I’ve had to re-approach the guitar like I did when I was 13 and 14. It was all about Eddie Van Halen for me back then, so circling back at this moment felt really natural. Those riffs and lead parts at least are super fun! I’m just glad Scott took the palm-mute breaks. Jesus!”

Anthrax’s Scott Ian, who is a part of Mr. Bungle’s reunited line-up, said: “I generally don’t get nervous about learning someone else’s riffs. When it’s an EVH riff it’s a whole different story! I was terrified! With ‘Loss of Control’ I did my best to just hold on and go for the ride. What a riff!!! As a fan I’d have to say it’s a PERFECT SONG for Mr. Bungle to cover.

He added: “I hope you enjoy listening as much as I did getting to play it.”

The Night They Came Home is due to be released on June 11; you can pre-order it now on Blu-ray or DVD.

Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed that he passed on the opportunity to perform a tribute to his late father, Eddie, at this year’s Grammys.