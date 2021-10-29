Listen to Nadine Lustre’s heartfelt single ‘Wait For Me’

Filipino singer-songwriter Nadine Lustre has shared a poignant single titled ‘Wait For Me’.

The pop and R&B-driven track, released via her label Careless Music, dropped on major streaming services on Friday (October 29) and touches on the bittersweet state of moving on from a relationship.

“I’m already on a red eye flight / Left a note outside your door / Couldn’t bear to look into your eyes / See your heart sink right into the floor,” Lustre sings in the song’s opening verse.

In the chorus, Lustre further seals the departure with: “Need a little time to think / You don’t gotta wait for me / You can do your own thing / While I do some work on me / I don’t wanna make a mess of your love / And I can’t be the one that’s holding you up / You can do your own thing / You don’t gotta wait for me.”

Watch the ballad’s accompanying lyric video below.

‘Wait For Me’ had arrived shortly after the Filipino star teased fans earlier this week on social media about the song with a mysterious silhouette portrait.

Lustre’s new song also comes hot on the heels of the singer teaming up with Manila Grey and Azel North in September for two remixes of songs taken off her 2020 ‘Wildest Dreams’ album.

The same month, Lustre also worked alongside Filipino DJ Arthur Tan for an upbeat remix of her track ‘Intoxicated’, which also featured on that album.

All three new remixes came a month after Lustre clinched the Special Achievement Award at the annual MYX Awards for her ‘Wildest Dreams’ visual album.