Listen to Nadya Fatira’s new mini-album, ‘The Other Side’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Nadya Fatira has released a new mini-album called ‘The Other Side’.

The five-track collection follows her album ‘Pisces’, which was released February 2020 and marked her first full-length release in a decade.

Listen to ‘The Other Side’ below.

The project features lead single ‘Come Walk With Me’, in which Nadya performs all instruments. A sepia-toned lyric video for the song premiered at midnight on Thursday. Watch it below.

The other four tracks on the mini-album are reworks of songs previously made for Indonesian films, Nadya explained on Instagram. ‘Lekas Pulang’ and ‘Bintang Yang Meredup’ were featured in 2012 comedy Radio Galau FM, while ‘Kata Hati’ and ‘Bila’ appeared in Kata Hati the following year. Both films were directed by Iqbal Rais.

After performing in the college band Inspirational Joni, Nadya made her solo debut in 2010 with the album ‘My Story’, which first displayed her talent for soothing ballads accentuated by pop-punk arrangements. Nadya continued to issue singles throughout the decade, including a minor hit in 2016’s ‘Jauh’ and a contribution to the soundtrack for 2018 film Silariang.

Nadya debuted a diverse new sound, incorporating sounds like acoustic pop and R&B, on her 2020 album ‘Pisces’, which featured singles ‘Dia’ and ‘Lagu Tanpa Huruf R’. Inspirations for the record included Dave Mathews Band and John Mayer, she told Pop Hari Ini last year.