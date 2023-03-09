Listen to Depeche Mode’s eerie new song ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’

Depeche Mode have released an eerie new song, ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’ – check it out below.

The song is the second, following ‘Ghosts Again’, to be lifted from their long-awaited upcoming album ‘Memento Mori’, which will be released on March 24. ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’ is set to serve as the album’s opening track.

Check out ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’ below:

‘Memento Mori’ is Depeche Mode’s first record since 2017’s ‘Spirit’ and their first since bandmate Andy Fletcher died at the age of 60 in May 2022.

However, despite the record’s dark themes, particularly the idea of life after death, Dave Gahan told NME back in October that the music pre-dates Fletcher’s passing.

“A lot of the songs for this record were written over the last couple of years Martin [Gore, bandmate] had been demoing for a while and was just waiting for me to come back to the fold,” he said. “We talked about doing something together at the end of last year, then talked about it more seriously in January and here we are – we’ve got a finished record.”

However, Gahan revealed that he was hesitant about making another record at first.

“It wasn’t something I dived into, I have got to say,” he admitted. “At first I put up quite a bit of resistance. I would say, ‘I don’t know if I still want to do this’; all the usual kind of stuff, but there was a bit more of that than usual.

“That was a lot to do with the pandemic, being home for much longer, being around my family and friends. Coming out of the pandemic I was going, ‘What do I even want to do with my life?’ That’s the existential question that a lot of people have been asking themselves. I certainly have a lot over the last few years, but here I am! Again! I dived in, now I’m swimming in Depeche Mode again. I’m really pleased with what we’ve done with the record.”

You can watch NME‘s full conversation with Dave Gahan below:

Depeche Mode will kick off the North American leg of their world tour in Sacramento, California later this month. They will then come to Europe in May and will make a stop at London’s Twickenham Stadium on June 17. In the autumn, they will return to North America for a second leg.