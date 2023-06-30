Listen to Nick Cave and Blondie’s Debbie Harry covering ‘On the Other Side’

Nick Cave and Blondie‘s Debbie Harry have teamed up to cover The Gun Club’s Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’. Listen to it below.

The cover is the first single from the fourth and final volume in the Jeffrey Lee Pierce Sessions Project series titled ‘The Task Has Overwhelmed Us’. The series is formed from new interpretations of songs by the late mind behind the Gun Club.

Pierce only performed ‘On The Other Side’ live on a handful of occasions, but has now been cemented by the duo. With Cave on piano and vocals along with Harry pair are joined by Cypress Grove on guitar, with fellow Bad Seed Warren Ellis on synthesisers and Guido Benigni on bass guitar.

‘On The Other Side’ marks the fourth time Cave and Harry join forces on a duet for the series. Other tracks include ‘Free to Walk’ on 2009’s ‘We Are Only Riders’, ‘The Breaking Hands’ from 2012’s ‘The Journey Is Long’, and ‘Into the Fire’ from 2014’s ‘Axels and Sockets’.

“He genuinely cared about other people,” Cave said of Pierce in an interview with Gene Temesy. “He was very genuine. And you know, I loved him very much. And I think he was a great songwriter. He had a good heart…. And, you know, it’s surprising how great his lyrics were, how original they were.”

Harry added: “He had a good heart… and, you know, it’s surprising how great his lyrics were, how original they were.”

‘The Task Has Overwhelmed Us’ is set for release on July 28 and available for pre-order here.

In other news, Blondie performed a hit-packed set featuring nods to Donna Summer and Sex Pistols to a massive crowd at Glastonbury 2023‘s Pyramid Stage, featuring Glen Matlock on bass.

Blondie will play with Iggy Pop at Dog Day Afternoon in London’s Crystal Palace Park this Saturday (July 1). Visit here for tickets and more information. They’ll also be playing shows at the Lytham Festival and Malahide Castle in Dublin this week, which you can find tickets for here.

Elsewhere, Cave recently shared that two of his novels are currently being adapted for the small screen. Speaking to NME as part of a recent “good faith conversation”, Cave shared that the adaptation of his book The Death Of Bunny Munro into a TV series was “chugging along” while another of And The Ass Saw The Angel was on the way too.

He also revealed that an “instantly interesting” new album from the Bad Seeds was coming soon, as well as speaking of the chances of more music from Grinderman.