Listen to Nilüfer Yanya’s shimmering new song ‘Midnight Sun’

Nilüfer Yanya has shared another taster of her upcoming second album – watch the video for the widescreen new track ‘Midnight Sun’ below.
‘Midnight Sun’ follows recent track ‘Stabilise’ in previewing her upcoming second album ‘Painless’, which is set to arrive on March 4 via ATO and follows 2019 debut ‘Miss Universe’.
“It’s a song about recognising what it feels like to be pushed down but wanting to resist,” Yanya said of ‘Midnight Sun’ in a statement. “I really like the imagery of ‘midnight sun’ as a lyric as it insinuates a light guiding you through darkness. The wings carry their own symbolism – freedom, lightness, flight, fantasy…
“If I could pick what people saw and heard it would be: seeing the beauty of confrontation and the necessity of rebellion,” she added.
Watch the ‘Midnight Sun’ video below.
The singer will hit the road in support of ‘Painless’ this spring, with the tour beginning in Glasgow on March 3 and including stop-offs in Dublin (March 12), Manchester (14) and Bristol (15). Yanya’s UK stint will conclude with a performance at Electric Brixton in London on March 16.
See the full list of dates below.
MARCH
03 – St Luke’s, Glasgow UK
12 – Whelans, Dublin IE
14 – Band On The Wall, Manchester UK
15 – Trinity, Bristol UK
16 – Electric Brixton, London UK
20 – Trabendo, Paris FR
22 – Bogen F, Zurich CH
23 – Ampere, Munich DE
24 – Grelle Forelle, Vienna AT
26 – Säälchen, Berlin DE
27 – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg DE
28 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam NL
30 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels BE
APRIL
26 – Antone’s, Austin TX
28 – Basement East, Nashville TN
29 – Shaky Knees, Atlanta GA
30 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro NC
MAY
01 – Grey Eagle, Asheville NC
03 – Black Cat, Washington DC
04 – Underground Arts, Philadelphia PA
06 – The Sinclair, Cambridge MA
07 – Webster Hall, New York NY
09 – L’Astral, Montreal QUE
10 – The Axis Club, Toronto ONT
12 – El Club, Detroit MI
13 – Thalia Hall, Chicago IL
14 – Fine Line, Minneapolis MN
17 – The Fox Theatre, Boulder CO
18 – Commonwealth, Salt Lake City UT
20 – Fortune, Vancouver BC
21 – Crocodile, Seattle WA
22 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland OR