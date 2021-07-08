Listen to Omar Apollo’s euphoric new single ‘Go Away’

Omar Apollo has shared a euphoric new single called ‘Go Away’ – you can watch the song’s video below.

The new track, which is the singer-songwriter’s first new music since last year’s ‘Apolonio’, hears Apollo yearn for a partner over the top of an airy set of synth pads and a luscious groove.

“But if you had to go away again/ I just don’t see you enough/ I wish you saw you enough/ It’s something in the way I feel your skin/ I just don’t see you enough/ I wish I saw you enough,” Apollo sings on the hook, mastering his falsetto.

Produced alongside Carter Lang and Chromeo, ‘Go Away’ is accompanied by a gorgeous new video directed by Jenna Marsh. You can watch it below:

In addition to the new song, Apollo has also announced a North American tour which kicks off later this month. Starting in Chicago on July 27 and ending in Boston on November 10, the tour will include festival performances at Lollapalooza (July 30) and Bonnaroo (September 3).

Support comes from rising stars like Deb Never, Maye, Sofía Valdés and Niko Rubio on select dates. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see the full schedule.

JULY

27 – Chicago, IL – Metro

30 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

SEPTEMBER

3 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

18 – Miami, FL – Space Park

19 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

28 – Tucson, AZ – Hotel Congress

29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

30 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

OCTOBER

2 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

3 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower

6 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

10 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

12 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

13 – Chico, CA – Senator Theatre

15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

16 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

17 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

19 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

20 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine

25 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

27 – Denver, CO – The Ogden

29 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

30 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

NOVEMBER

2 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

3 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

4 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

6 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

9 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

10 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Earlier this year, Apollo launched his own new hot sauce called ‘Disha Hot’. The sauce follows a recipe that has been passed down through the Mexican-American’s family for generations.