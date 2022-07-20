Listen to One Click Straight’s infectious new single, ‘Hahayaan’

Filipino indie band One Click Straight have released a new single, ‘Hahayaan’.

The infectious three-minute guitar-laden track was released on all major digital streaming platforms on July 20 via Island Records Philippines. A music video for it is also set for release later today at 8PM local time.

Listen to ‘Hahayaan’ below.

Advertisement

‘Hahayaan’ is sung entirely in Filipino, and serves as a follow-up to their last release back in February of this year with ‘Lilo’. The band, which consists of Toffer Marquez, Joel Cartera, Sam Marquez and Tim Marquez described the new single via social media as an “anthem of the weary”.

One Click Straight’s first release under Island Records Philippines was with their 2020 EP, ‘S.S.H.’. The band are slated to release their sophomore album soon, though a release date has yet to be announced. Further information surrounding the record, including its tracklisting, has also not been disclosed. It is currently unclear whether ‘Hahayaan’ and ‘Lilo’ will be part of the album.

On July 15, Island Records Philippines announced that they will be hosting a free music festival in Manila this Sunday (July 24) to celebrate their second anniversary. The lineup features artists from the label’s roster, which includes One Click Straight and the likes of Blaster Silonga, Juan Karlos and more.

The band will also be playing their ‘The Untitled Show’ on July 30. The one-night showcase will also feature sets from Zild Benetiz, of Mercury and ST. WOLF. Tickets are priced at PHP500, and are available for purchase here.