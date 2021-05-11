Listen to Oscar Lang’s dreamy new song, ‘Are You Happy?’

Oscar Lang has today (May 11) shared a dreamy new song, ‘Are You Happy?’ – listen below.

The latest song from the London-based artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer is taken from his upcoming debut album ‘Chew The Scenery’, which is released on July 16 via Dirty Hit. ‘Are You Happy?’ follows on from his last single, ‘Stuck’.

Described as “a breezier slice of catchy, sun-soaked indie pop”, Lang explained more about the song, saying: “I wrote this tune about a mate that was having a really hard time and I wanted to let them know that I was there for them.

“I think it’s important to reach out to friends and family when they’re not doing great. It can be hard though, trying not to be too overbearing but I feel like this song is a great way of telling someone that you care about them.”

You can listen to the new single below:

In press material supporting the debut album, which was made during lockdown, the record is said to span “topics such as growing pains, love, romance, friendships and the pitfalls of social media on our collective mental health”.

Speaking about making the album, Lang said: “Over the past two years the sound of my music has changed a lot, from bedroom pop to rock. We recorded the album over a month up in Liverpool.

“It was a nice break away from the tedious lockdown in the UK as I got to spend a month away with my mates doing what I love. I think you can hear that built-up boredom being released on the record.”

Lang will also tour later this year – see the full dates below. Fans can pre-order ‘Chew The Scenery’ from the Dirty Hit store by May 18 for exclusive pre-sale access here. Tickets will be on general sale from May 21 which you can get here.

Oscar Lang tour dates 2021:

AUGUST

14-11 – Above Festival, Leicester



SEPTEMBER

25 – Dot to Dot Festival, Bristol

26 – Dot to Dot Festival, Nottingham



OCTOBER

19 – The Deaf Institute, Manchester

20 – Jacaranda Records, Liverpool

21 – Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield

25 – Firebug, Leicester

26 – Komedia, Brighton

27 – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells

28 – Camden Assembly, London



DECEMBER

11 – Sonic Wave Festival, Birmingham





Lang played alongside labelmates No Rome and Beabadoobee for the Dirty Hit tour in December 2019. In a four-star review of the London stop-off, NME wrote: “[Lang’s] woozy-indie bangers are bristling with life and perfect for an end of year blowout.”