Listen to Oslo Ibrahim’s funky new single ‘Do You Think You Know Me?’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Oslo Ibrahim has shared a groovy new single entitled ‘Do You Think You Know Me?’.

The single was released on Friday (October 8), and features production from Will Mara. ‘Do You Think You Know Me?’ is driven by a funky bass lick, soft guitars, bright synths and snappy percussion.

Listen to ‘Do You Think You Know Me?’ below.

Advertisement

Throughout the track, Oslo Ibrahim sings about finding himself catching feelings while in a non-committed fling: “I’m crazy about you / Damn, you’re my type / I know I’m going to waste my time / But I don’t wanna quit”.

‘Do You Think You Know Me?’ is Oslo Ibrahim’s third single of the year, following ‘Baby Don’t Let Me Go’ in July, and ‘Blanket Of Sadness’ featuring Rendy Pandugo in August.

Both tracks prior to ‘Do You Think You Know Me?’ are set to appear on Ibrahim’s upcoming mini-album. It is currently unclear if the same will apply to his latest release. A release date for the mini-album has yet to be announced.

In November last year, Oslo released his debut album, ‘I Only Dance When I’m Sad’. The album follows his 2019 EP, ‘The Lone Lovers’ and 2018 debut single ‘Midnight Thoughts’.