Listen to Oslo Ibrahim’s new single, ‘All My Friends Are Fallin’ In Love’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Oslo Ibrahim has released a new single titled ‘All My Friends Are Fallin’ In Love’.

Out on all streaming platforms today (March 25), ‘All My Friends Are Fallin’ In Love’ features jazz-inspired guitars and bass, with quaint percussion and faint strings.

Over the course of the track, Ibrahim sings about how he hopes to find love like his friends have, so he won’t feel alone anymore. “All my friends are fallin’ in love / While I’m so tired of being alone,” he sings on the chorus.

Listen to Oslo Ibrahim’s ‘All My Friends Are Fallin’ In Love’ below.

Besides being his first release of the year, ‘All My Friends Are Fallin’ In Love’ also serves as the first preview of the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, ‘Cantaloupe’.

Further details surrounding the singer’s forthcoming sophomore record have yet to be revealed, including its list of collaborators and tracklisting.

Prior to ‘All My Friends Are Fallin’ In Love’, Ibrahim last released the EP ‘Strangers Again’ in late November. The EP consists of its title track with Pamungkas, ‘Do You Think You Know Me?’, ‘Baby Don’t Let Me Go’ and ‘Blanket of Sadness’ featuring Rendy Pandugo.

Oslo Ibrahim released his debut album ‘I Only Dance When I’m Sad’ in November 2020. The album includes fan-favourites like ‘You Made Me Cry’ featuring Romantic Echoes and ‘Yes I Miss You’.

Oslo Ibrahim most recently jammed to covers of John Mayer, Jamie Cullum and The Smiths with Pamungkas, Romantic Echoes and Gangga.