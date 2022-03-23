Listen to Otoboke Beaver’s energetic new single, ‘Pardon?’

Japanese punk quartet Otoboke Beaver have shared an energetic new music video for their latest single, ‘Pardon?’.

Released on Tuesday night (March 22), the music video for ‘Pardon?’ sees the band singing along to the track as they partake in photoshoots depicting them reading books and magazines.

The track – available on all digital streaming platforms today (March 23) – features fast distorted electric guitars, a funky bass line, dizzying drums and the lyrics “I don’t know what you mean” screamed repeatedly throughout the course of the song.

Watch the music for ‘Pardon?’ below.

‘Pardon?’ serves as the fourth preview of the band’s upcoming third studio album, ‘Super Champon’. The album is scheduled to release on May 6 via Damnably, and will feature a total of 18 songs.

The album will include previously released singles ‘I Am Not Maternal’, ‘Don’t Call Me Mojo’ and ‘Dirty Old Fart Is Waiting For My Reaction’. Check out the album’s complete track list below.

Otoboke Beaver are also set to tour North America later this year, beginning on September 30 and wrapping up on October 21. The tour – which was originally scheduled for March and April, had been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – will see the four-piece perform in Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and more. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.

The tracklist for Otoboke Beaver’s ‘Super Champon’ is: