Listen to Pale Waves’ riotous new single ‘Jealousy’

Pale Waves have today (June 28) shared a new single – listen to ‘Jealousy’ below.

It’s the latest single to be taken from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Unwanted’, the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Who Am I?’. The new album is set to be released on August 12 via Dirty Hit.

The latest single follows on from the band’s previously released singles ‘Lies‘ and ‘Reasons to Live‘.

A press release says the new single finds frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie “playing upon her overly obsessive personality” – you can listen to Pale Waves’ ‘Jealousy’ below.

Speaking about the track, Baron-Gracie said: “Some may see it as ridiculous…but I love a bit of jealousy – not too much, but just enough… I want jealousy in a relationship because it shows me the person only has eyes for me and me only.”

Of the band’s upcoming album, she added: “The album dives into feelings that I felt not only needed to be written but I felt like our fans want to hear.

“Almost everyone has felt like they don’t belong, or has been made to feel like they’re not good enough. That’s a consistent theme that I’m seeing from our fans – that their family doesn’t approve of them, or their friends have disowned them because they’ve come out. So Unwanted had to be honest, provocative and loud. Not only thematically, but in the music as well.”

Pale Waves have also announced a UK headline tour for November, which follows a number of festival appearances including Neighbourhood Weekender, Community Festival, Y-Not, Kendal Calling, Boardmasters and Reading & Leeds. They will also headline Live At Leeds: In The City in October.

See full dates below and buy tickets here.

November

25 – Albert Hall, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

27 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

28 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee

30 – O2 Academy Brixton, London