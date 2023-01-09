Listen to Paramore tease new song ‘C’est Comme Ca’

Paramore have teased new song ‘C’est Comme Ca’ from their forthcoming new album ‘This Is Why’ – listen to the snippet below.

The band’s long-awaited sixth record will arrive February 10, 2023 via Atlantic – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ – and have so far released singles ‘The News’ and title track ‘This Is Why’.

READ MORE: How Paramore became a vital band for the Black rock community

Teasing their next single, the band posted a five-second snippet on their Instagram story of a guitar riff and distorted drum beat, with paramore.net confirming the song will be released on Thursday (January 12) as Radio 1’s Hottest Record.

You can listen to the teaser below.

Speaking about their most recent single ‘The News’, frontwoman Hayley Williams described the track as “one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start”.

“It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac [Farro] track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio.”

Recently, Paramore and The 1975 teased potential plans for a future collaboration.

It came after Williams recently hailed The 1975 frontman Matty Healy for showing her band support in an interview with KROQ, hinting at a future team up.

“There’s been a lot of really cool appreciation from other artists, Matty from the 1975 sent a really sweet message to me and the guys,” she said.

“He was really encouraging. He saw me talk about one of their songs and he wrote this very long thing about ‘This Is Why’ and about how he’s come to every Manchester show that we’ve ever played and he just loves the band and hopes that we hang out so if you’re listening let’s set it up.”

SZA also recently responded to fans calling for her to collaborate with Williams, telling a fan that “I talk to her more than you’d think”.

Elsewhere, Williams last month said that she doesn’t “dare” play guitar on stage due to sexist comments.