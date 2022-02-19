Listen to Paris Jackson’s dreamy new EP, ‘The Lost’

Paris Jackson shared her new EP ‘The Lost’ yesterday (February 18). Listen to it below.

The EP, which has been released via Republic Records/Universal, is available on Apple and Spotify.

The three-track project includes a collaboration with Caamp called ‘Lost’, as well as solo offerings ‘Breathe Again’ and ‘Never Going Back Again.’

In support of the EP, Jackson will appear at the SXSW Showcase in Austin next month.

After that, Jackson will join Patrick Droney’s upcoming North American tour throughout March as their opening act. You can get tickets for that here.

Listen to the new EP below:

Back in January, Jackson said she would be open to collaborating with her aunt Janet Jackson.

In an interview with Access Daily, the singer spoke about her new film Sex Appeal, which also stars Mika Abdalla, Fortune Feimster and Margaret Cho. During the conversation, she also discussed her family and namely, her brothers Michael Jackson Jr., also known as Prince, and the youngest, Blanket.

“I think my brother is probably the nicest person I’ve ever met,” she said of Prince. “Absolutely adore him, I adore all my brothers. My best friends.”

Hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover later asked if she would ever consider collaborating with her music icon aunt, Janet Jackson. “We haven’t talked about it, but I’m not opposed to it,” said Paris.

“I love collaborating with all kinds of artists. The genre doesn’t really turn me off, doesn’t matter what genre it is. I can’t say that I see myself doing trap music anytime in the near future, but I’m open to everything.”

In 2020, Paris released her debut solo album ‘Wilted’, which NME called “a collection of 11 intimate songs that’ll fit like your favourite sweater.”