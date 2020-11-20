Listen to Pasca Sini's debut album 'Emo Department''

Malaysian pop-punk band Pasca Sini have dropped their debut album ‘Emo Department’.

The 12-track album was made available on major streaming services on Friday (November 20).

For their debut release, guitarist Noor Anwar Hadi said the band teamed up with producer Shaheir Jibin, who’d previously collaborated on their earlier recordings. Shaheir also mixed and mastered the entire album.

Listen to ‘Emo Department’ below.

“I have to say, I’m super happy with how it turned out. It’s got 12 tracks, and every single one has its own special weirdness about it, which I love,” Anwar wrote in an Instagram post.

“If you like rock music at all, please have a listen. The album gives us so much joy, and we just want to spread the joy around with all of you.”

‘Emo Department’ contains four English tracks and eight in Bahasa. It also features previously released singles ‘Fake Names’, ‘Overthinking’ and ‘Fikir Sebelum Bertindak’.

In the track ‘DMB’, the band teamed up Hyke Nasir of pop-punk group Hacktick!, who contributed the vocals. On the other hand, ‘Apa Yang Kau Mahu’ features Saniy from the band Wickweaky, who contributed the saxophone.

In 2017, Pasca Sini released their debut EP ‘Hardly Do I Find Myself Speechless, But You Have Rendered Me So’. It was shortly followed by the four-track project, ‘(Everything) Looks Cooler in Japanese’, which arrived in 2018.